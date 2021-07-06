Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
DesTok

LandPlay Flat/Minimalist Logo

DesTok
DesTok
  • Save
LandPlay Flat/Minimalist Logo logo designer wordmark logo design wordmark logo brand logo unique logo eye catchy logo professional logo modern logo design modern logo flat logo design flat logo flat minimalist minimal minimalist logo design minimalist logo minimal logo design minimal logo logo design logo
Download color palette

Here is my latest project. Feel the minimalism here. Can you find play button creatively?

Contact for freelance graphic design project: connect.destok@gmail.com

DesTok
DesTok

More by DesTok

View profile
    • Like