Ben Stones

UK SEAFOOD INNOVATION FUND - Website Design

Ben Stones
Ben Stones
UK SEAFOOD INNOVATION FUND - Website Design project blue green innovation seafood research science charity fund funding uk ui desktop banner web design homepage webdesign website design web
  1. sif-seafood-innovation-fund.png
  2. Homepage.png
  3. About.png
  4. Projects.png
  5. Project Detail.png
  6. Team.png
  7. Team Popup.png

I'm very excited to share the website design I did for the UK Seafood Innovation Fund. They had some pretty unique requirements, including the green and blue colour scheme and the abstract project detail page. Overall, I'm very happy with the result and I had a lot of fun developing this design into a working website. You can check it out using the link below:
seafoodinnovation.fund

If you’re interested in an honest freelance web designer and developer for your next project then drop me a line - ben@bstonesdesigns.co.uk

Instagram | Portfolio

Ben Stones
Ben Stones
Freelance Web Designer based in Yorkshire, UK ⤵
Hire Me

