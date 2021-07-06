UK SEAFOOD INNOVATION FUND - Website Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
I'm very excited to share the website design I did for the UK Seafood Innovation Fund. They had some pretty unique requirements, including the green and blue colour scheme and the abstract project detail page. Overall, I'm very happy with the result and I had a lot of fun developing this design into a working website. You can check it out using the link below:
seafoodinnovation.fund
If you’re interested in an honest freelance web designer and developer for your next project then drop me a line - ben@bstonesdesigns.co.uk
Instagram | Portfolio
