Ebooks App 📚 😎 🦾

Hello our Dribble friend! 🖤

Isn’t it a pleasure to see a book title 📙 hold it in your hands, open it, and anticipate new discoveries? 😛

In the 21st century, we did our best to provide you with a not less pleasant book reading experience 🛍

🙌 The Dinarys experts gladly represent the concept of an eBook reader app and want to open up the stages it takes to create an e-commerce mobile app:

▪ In-depth business prerequisites analysis 🔎 At this point, we collect and analyze overall business data and identify business growth opportunities;

▪ Drawing up a technology landscape 🦾 Here we make a functionality list and define a technology stack of a project;

▪ Solution deployment and maintenance. This step consists of UX design, visual design, QA & testing, support and maintenance, etc.

Press ❤️ to like it and write a comment to leave a review 💭

Thanks for watching! 😸🐶

Stay tuned for our updates 🤜🤛

For questions about work:

Dinarys | Facebook | Linkedin | Twitter | Behance | Xing