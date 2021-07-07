Ebooks App 📚 😎 🦾

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello our Dribble friend! 🖤
Isn’t it a pleasure to see a book title 📙 hold it in your hands, open it, and anticipate new discoveries? 😛
In the 21st century, we did our best to provide you with a not less pleasant book reading experience 🛍
🙌 The Dinarys experts gladly represent the concept of an eBook reader app and want to open up the stages it takes to create an e-commerce mobile app:
▪ In-depth business prerequisites analysis 🔎 At this point, we collect and analyze overall business data and identify business growth opportunities;
▪ Drawing up a technology landscape 🦾 Here we make a functionality list and define a technology stack of a project;
▪ Solution deployment and maintenance. This step consists of UX design, visual design, QA & testing, support and maintenance, etc.
