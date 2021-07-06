Caboodle UX Studio

Stock ticker dashboard

Caboodle UX Studio
Caboodle UX Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Stock ticker dashboard investing app ticker stock finance fintech ui dashboard
Download color palette

Hi guys, here's a project we've been working on that measure's social mentions of stock vs price to help with stock discovery.

=======
Want to collaborate? Tell us about your project
hi@caboodle.studio

Or book a call

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Caboodle UX Studio
Caboodle UX Studio
Digital products. Designed to simplify. Built to last.
Hire Us

More by Caboodle UX Studio

View profile
    • Like