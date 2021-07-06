Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
ELEVEN FINANCE

ELEVEN FINANCE ui coreldraw illustrator design illustration brand identity graphic design creative artwork company business identity branding logos logo finance cryptocurrency crypto
Logo for “ELEVEN FINANCE, Cross Chain Leverage Yield Farm”. Crypto token from anonymous developers.

Full project on my Behance https://www.behance.net/gallery/122922131/ELEVEN-FINANCE?

