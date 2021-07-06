InVolo - Music events

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
InVolo brings together different charitable organizations looking to create an even deeper relationship between each other and with local communities. Through a series of events aimed to present their activities on the territory, the InVolo network hopes to raise awareness and give the spotlight to the volunteering world.
animation by Sail Ho Studio - Matteo Goi
art direction by Mariana Moreira
music and sound design by Tommaso Simonetta
Full project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/108388223/InVolo-Insieme-nuovi-valori
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.