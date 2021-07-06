Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
InVolo - Music events

InVolo - Music events sax drums festival community events music character sail ho studio animation flat geometric illustration
InVolo brings together different charitable organizations looking to create an even deeper relationship between each other and with local communities. Through a series of events aimed to present their activities on the territory, the InVolo network hopes to raise awareness and give the spotlight to the volunteering world.
animation by Sail Ho Studio - Matteo Goi
art direction by Mariana Moreira
music and sound design by Tommaso Simonetta
Full project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/108388223/InVolo-Insieme-nuovi-valori

