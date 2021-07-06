File manager: dark theme

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hey guys! Just another day I've been thinking about revisiting my shot on data management.
Here's a quick look at it with a dark mode on. Dark tones nicely go with niches that involve technology and computing.
Do you think this one is better than light? Share down in the comments.
Looks awesome? We think so too. Come hang out with us at our website for case studies or follow us on Instagram so you don't miss any single update.