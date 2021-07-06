Alexandr Sokolov
Linkup Studio

Medical Website

Alexandr Sokolov
Linkup Studio
Alexandr Sokolov for Linkup Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

We developed a design for the BioTrace company. The landing page presents how Tempo Lead is working, significant innovation in decades – temporary pacing leads.

A temporary pacing lead is a small catheter with two electrodes that are placed in the right ventricle of the heart through a vein in the groin or neck.

💌 We’re available for projects — Contact us!
Visit our website | Behance | Instagram | Facebook | Clutch

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Linkup Studio
Linkup Studio
Hire Us

More by Linkup Studio

View profile
    • Like