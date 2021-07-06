Medical Website

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
We developed a design for the BioTrace company. The landing page presents how Tempo Lead is working, significant innovation in decades – temporary pacing leads.
A temporary pacing lead is a small catheter with two electrodes that are placed in the right ventricle of the heart through a vein in the groin or neck.
