BEER BRAND- BEAVER BRIGADE

BRAND NAME- BEAVER BRIGADE

It's a beer brand. The brand is designed ​with VINTAGE/RETRO style.

=====================================================

CHECK MY HAND-DRAWN VINTAGE LOGO GIG on FIVERR>>>>

https://www.fiverr.com/share/koyABo

FOLLOW ME HERE>>>

BEHANCE- https://www.behance.net/joyanto

INSTAGRAM- https://www.instagram.com/joyanto45/

LINKEDIN- https://www.linkedin.com/in/joyanto-ray/

ORDER ME HERE>>> https://www.fiverr.com/joyantoray

#LOGO #VINTAGE_LOGO #RETRO_LOGO #BADGE_LOGO #BEAVER_LOGO #BEAVER_BRIGADE #BRIGADE #BEER #WINE #BAR #DRINK #LOGO_IDEA #LOGO_INSPIRATION #LOGO_CONCEPT #LOGO_DESIGN #LOGO_DESIGNER