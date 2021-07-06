4 new wallpapers i made are now available for download .

Android App (Burpy Walls) - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.burpy.walls.app

For ios users and others - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/Pengwyn/radiation-4-new-wallpapers

Total of 95 wallpapers available in app and regular weekly updates .

Ok bye