Event - Mobile Design for Playbill

Art is a world without borders.
You can create whatever you want, you can design your own Universe.
Isn’t that a dream?
Definitely!
Double art in our new concept for Playbill.
What is Anna Karenina's illustration worth? You can take a closer look at this in the attachment.
