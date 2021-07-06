Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tanya Sadunenko

Doctor Dashboard mobile

Tanya Sadunenko
Tanya Sadunenko
  • Save
Doctor Dashboard mobile doctor calendar iphone app ios ux medical medicine dashboard clinic graphic design logo animation
Download color palette

IN TOUCH it is an application for clinics to keep track of a large customer base and online registration for an appointment.
Mobile version was created for reviewing information and receiving notifications.
See more https://www.behance.net/gallery/122207207/IN-TOUCH-Application-for-clinics

Tanya Sadunenko
Tanya Sadunenko

More by Tanya Sadunenko

View profile
    • Like