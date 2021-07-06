MD Sabbir Hossain

LENEX BIRDS SHOP

MD Sabbir Hossain
MD Sabbir Hossain
  • Save
LENEX BIRDS SHOP flat birds new bird bird icon new birds design vector logo icon flat clean branding bird
Download color palette

This is a bird shop logo. This is a standard logo. The brick design has been done very carefully. And it's a vector. Made with triangles and circles. if you need more information you can massege me.

MD Sabbir Hossain
MD Sabbir Hossain

More by MD Sabbir Hossain

View profile
    • Like