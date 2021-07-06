Mihail Boyko

Beauty store | NEOYE

Mihail Boyko
Mihail Boyko
  • Save
Beauty store | NEOYE concept shop landing page makeup store cosmetics beauty
Download color palette

Hello dribbblers!🏀

I am sharing with you the work I recently completed.
This is the first screen of a small cosmetics store.
Hope you will like it :)
Feel free to press 'L' and leave a comment, your feedback does mean a lot to me.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Mihail Boyko
Mihail Boyko

More by Mihail Boyko

View profile
    • Like