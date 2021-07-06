Patryk Michalski
Clean Commit

Complyant - Homepage Redesign ver.2

Patryk Michalski
Clean Commit
Patryk Michalski for Clean Commit
Hire Us
  • Save
Complyant - Homepage Redesign ver.2 webdesign app orange branding landing website colors design web ui figma
Complyant - Homepage Redesign ver.2 webdesign app orange branding landing website colors design web ui figma
Download color palette
  1. shot.png
  2. Complyant - Homepage (1).png

👋 Hey!

This time we come to you with yet another version of the homapage for Complyant - a company that makes tax management easy. This version includes many more visual additions that add character to the entire site. Hope you like it!
________

Remember to follow our profile for more!
Reach out today — Let's talk about your project!

14e58a5d205da3f72e7a8918ed421197
Rebound of
Complyant - Homepage Redesign
By Patryk Michalski
View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Clean Commit
Clean Commit
Hire Us

More by Clean Commit

View profile
    • Like