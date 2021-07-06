Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Monsters, and a turquoise cat

Monsters, and a turquoise cat cat monsters doodle illustration design
So these monsters. 🤔

I've had them with me for a while, and often let my mind and hand go to this whenever I'm zoning out. You know, scribbles, doodles.

This one was done over several sessions in ProCreate. I have limited time to pursue my happy space, drawing / doodling. But every time I do have time for that happy space, it's amazing!

My style is heavily inspired by content like Adventure Time, Gravity Falls, and Rick and Morty. I love the whimsical and the silly, they describe me well and ultimately I try to bring that out in my design.

Anyway, I hope you like them. Have a good one!

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
