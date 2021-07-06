Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Naresh

Learning App

Naresh
Naresh
  • Save
Learning App universe mobile ui basic simple 2021 2020 trend blue curved mobile clean card minimalist branding learning learning ui learning app ui flat design app
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers..!

I want to share a Learning App Concept

"I try and explore a Learning app"

Let me know what you guys are think..!

Kindly comment below yours thoughts and ideas of this Interface design.

Stay tuned for more designs...

✉️ Have a project idea? Let's talk, I'm available for new projects !

Mailed me !
nareshdark2207@gmail.com

Naresh
Naresh

More by Naresh

View profile
    • Like