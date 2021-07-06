🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Heres a little sneakpeak of the animation we did for our client Zippsafe.
Zippsafe is the smart locker solution for staff, with the Smart Soft Locker Solutions, they are simplifying the transformation to space-saving and intelligent changing solutions for employees worldwide.
Our task at Cleverclip was to make the video as vivid and inviting as possible – after all, we wanted to convince a broad audience to put more emphasis on neighbourhood help.
Checkout more of the project at our behance account:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122842573/Zippmanager-Zippsafe