lock locker security secure safe corporate company safebox zippsafe
Heres a little sneakpeak of the animation we did for our client Zippsafe.
Zippsafe is the smart locker solution for staff, with the Smart Soft Locker Solutions, they are simplifying the transformation to space-saving and intelligent changing solutions for employees worldwide.
Our task at Cleverclip was to make the video as vivid and inviting as possible – after all, we wanted to convince a broad audience to put more emphasis on neighbourhood help.

Checkout more of the project at our behance account:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122842573/Zippmanager-Zippsafe

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
