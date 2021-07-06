Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cizz Visual Assets

Cizz Visual Assets cizz cheese brand identity lineart logo branding illustration design vector assets
Cizz is a cheesecake brand from Bandung since 2004. The challenge when rejuvenating this logo is trying to give a modern feel to the logo without changing the brand identity that has been known for a long time. This is the visual assets I made for supporting modern look and feel.

Logo . Branding . Illustration . UI
