Tonmoy Mondol

Barakah Farm House Logo Design

Barakah Farm House . Its a Bangladeshi farm house company. Along with cow and goat they also cultivate fish. As client choice they want this types of logo and i combined to different aspects that is vintage look but modern presentation. Because of geographic aspects i add trees, house and fishes like Bangladeshi tradition. Hope you like it.

(copyright reserved )
Thanks

