Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ezihe Godswill

Successful newsletter subscription feedback

Ezihe Godswill
Ezihe Godswill
  • Save
Successful newsletter subscription feedback ui graphic design design
Download color palette

A feedback screen indicating a user has successfully subscribed up to a newsletter.

It's my first shot here so, your feedback is highly welcome.

Thank you

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Ezihe Godswill
Ezihe Godswill
Like