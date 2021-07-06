Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dima Groshev | 123done

Universal Data Visualization on Product Hunt

Dima Groshev | 123done
Dima Groshev | 123done
  • Save
Universal Data Visualization on Product Hunt 123done universal data visualization producthunt product hunt figma component widgets bar doughnut graph table dashboard dataviz charts chart analytics data visualization data infographic ui
Universal Data Visualization on Product Hunt 123done universal data visualization producthunt product hunt figma component widgets bar doughnut graph table dashboard dataviz charts chart analytics data visualization data infographic ui
Download color palette
  1. 21-07-06-PH-01.png
  2. 21-07-06-PH-02.png

I'm excited to announce that Universal Data Visualization featured on Product Hunt.

Universal Data Visualization is a high-quality tool for creating charts and infographics in Figma. Easy way to visualize your data in seconds.

Support on Product Hunt

Dima Groshev | 123done
Dima Groshev | 123done
Product Designer and founder of 123done

More by Dima Groshev | 123done

View profile
    • Like