rethink TrainOSE - UX Design Awards Nominated Finalist

Great News!
My capstone in Master of Arts in Design -> rethink -TrainOSE - is now nominated finalist in the UX Design Awards 🎉🚀
Check out my dedicated page for that here 👇
https://anastako.com/rethink-TrainOSE
UX Design Awards is a global competition for excellent experiences. Presented twice per year by International Design Center Berlin (IDZ)
You can find more information about UX Design Awards here👇
https://ux-design-awards.com/en
Winners are expected to announced on Jul 15.
🙏🏻🤞
#design #uxdesign #productdesign