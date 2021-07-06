Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Konstantinos Anastasiou

rethink TrainOSE - UX Design Awards Nominated Finalist

Konstantinos Anastasiou
Konstantinos Anastasiou
rethink TrainOSE - UX Design Awards Nominated Finalist
Great News!

My capstone in Master of Arts in Design -> rethink -TrainOSE - is now nominated finalist in the UX Design Awards 🎉🚀

Check out my dedicated page for that here 👇
https://anastako.com/rethink-TrainOSE

UX Design Awards is a global competition for excellent experiences. Presented twice per year by International Design Center Berlin (IDZ)

You can find more information about UX Design Awards here👇
https://ux-design-awards.com/en

Winners are expected to announced on Jul 15.

🙏🏻🤞

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Konstantinos Anastasiou
Konstantinos Anastasiou

