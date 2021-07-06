Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
G.V.Narayan

Mobile App Bottom Navigation Bar

Mobile App Bottom Navigation Bar search icon home icon logo vector design mockup ui desgin fixed bar bottom navigation furniture mockup gradient high fidelity illustration app ui design branding
Hi Friends, I did mobile app bottom bar navigation. When click the home icon its display the home icon in screen and also same to the search.
I used black color for primary color and orange is secondary color.
