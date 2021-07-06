studio upstruct

EDEKA Food Tech Campus

Brand design for a Berlin based food and food tech co-working space initiated by EDEKA. To strengthen the brands identity the hexagonal logo shape is transferred as a design element to be used for example as a box shape, divider or the isometric style parts at the illustrations.

Jul 6, 2021
