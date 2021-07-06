Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Wodna Kotka
Siberian.pro

Teleportation app concept #2

Wodna Kotka
Siberian.pro
Wodna Kotka for Siberian.pro
Hire Us
  • Save
Teleportation app concept #2 mobile app purple minimal concept trip interface challenge future booking ux travel mobile ui app ios app teleportation map mobile dark futuristic ui
Download color palette

Have you ever dreamed of traveling by teleportation? With this app it's faster than by rocket! 💫
____________________

This is the shot for the first internal design challenge in Siberian.pro
Every designer developed a concept for a teleportation app, and here is my part.

Happy to hear your feedback 🧐

Siberian.pro
Siberian.pro
Hire Us

More by Siberian.pro

View profile
    • Like