Zoe Vidigal

Bazaar Velvet Magazine Ad

Zoe Vidigal
Zoe Vidigal
  • Save
Bazaar Velvet Magazine Ad illustration typography graphic design branding
Download color palette

A magazine advertisment for a client selling high-end Persian carpets. The client wanted an ad that showed off the product as the main event but had all the detail he needed on it. The ad was to appear in London home interest magazines.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Zoe Vidigal
Zoe Vidigal

More by Zoe Vidigal

View profile
    • Like