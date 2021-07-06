Vectjoy

Minimal fox logo design

Vectjoy
Vectjoy
  • Save
Minimal fox logo design trend logo new logo graphic design fox brand nice logo logo idea logo design fox colorful fox logo fox minimal logo fox branding fox logo vector logo illustration design corporate logo colorful logo branding design branding
Download color palette

Let's talk about your projects
---------------------------------
Mail: vectjoy@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +8801815929569
Phone: +8801815929569
If you feel good after watching my design then please 'Appreciate' my work and don't forget to follow me.
---Thanks---

Vectjoy
Vectjoy

More by Vectjoy

View profile
    • Like