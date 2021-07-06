VidProposals OTO – VidProposals App By Neil Napier & Dragan Plushkovski

VIDPROPOSALS WHAT IS IT

VidProposals is all-in-one secure business proposal and contract management suite that helps you create professional video proposals, which include legal contracts for your clients to sign and seal the deal, all from one place.

Remember: In 2021, In Person, Face to Face Meetings are DEAD. First – Globalization made it nearly impossible with customers and sellers located in different countries and time zones. And then the pandemic made it even worse with even customers and sellers located a block away from each other being unable to meet now. Now like MOST business owners, freelancers & agencies, you too would have started using the NEXT BEST THING To Meeting In-Person – Video Calls over Skype, Zoom etc.

The biggest problems with using skype & zoom calls to seal the deal are they are unprofessional because they are again followed by boring & outdated contracts via “as discussed over Skype/Zoom call…” emails. Recordings are available only for a specific duration… after which – “the meeting never happened”, “that was never agreed upon” etc. The good news is they have managed to kill 2 birds with one stone and created a solution that solves both these problems. They have combined video & written proposals/contracts into something new and epic so that you can charge more money, close more prospects, make more profits. If you want to convert your leads into paying customers… you must stop using Skype & Messenger Chat for sending (BORING & OUTDATED) business proposals to your business leads. VidProposals Helps You Create STUNNING video business proposals in just minutes.

Here Are The 3 Simple Steps To create & send Hundreds of VidProposals in Minutes:

STEP #1: PICK A TEMPLATE: Need to send the proposal fast? Customize a template from the built-in library Or Create your own template from scratch.

STEP #2: CUSTOMIZE: Add, remove, and change the content to fit your exact needs – insert your company colors, add an introductory video, and make the proposal perfect for each client..

STEP #3: HIT SEND: Your proposal will show up in your prospect’s inbox in a beautifully designed email, complete with your images and message. And with the integratede-signature feature, your prospect can sign your legally binding contract in minutes.

VIDPROPOSALS FEATURES

Impress Your Prospects With Your Video Proposals: Make a great first impression by sending a video proposal that looks amazing on any device. Add your message, images, videos, tables and your personal touch to any proposal. Easily drop in content, fees, and designs to create persuasive proposals in minutes

Create Dynamic Video Content: Video. Video. Video. It’s the key to success to stand out from the crowd. Use their built-in Video Creator to create a STUNNING video that can be then included right inside your proposal. You can record your video using your camera or record your screen or both. Add a personal touch to your proposals.

Effortless Document Creation: Say goodbye to mind-numbing work with their ridiculously easy document editor that allows you to simply drag-and-drop e-Signature blocks, embed rich media, upload product screenshots, and more all while keeping things on-brand. You’re just minutes away from creating and sharing proposals that dazzle.

Get Your Proposals Done FAST: Generate your proposal super-fast using VidProposal’s built in content generation and reuse tools. Not sure how to best present your offer? VidProposals’ ready-made texts will help you get the writing done quickly.

Manage & Save Your Proposals In The Cloud: Access from any computer or mobile phone and get notifications on client activity.

24 Beautiful Designed Templates: With 24 beautiful templates that look perfect on desktop, tablet, and mobile devices. VidProposals template library helps you save tons of time and work smarter, not harder.

Faster Turnaround With Electronic Signatures: Signing and sending proposals means you’re tethered to your desk. With VidProposals you can sign proposals wherever life takes you – whether it’s an office or a beach halfway around the world. You can even track important proposals right from your mobile phone. Get your sales proposals signed faster with the e-signature feature by capturing client signatures online when they approve. Optionally, you can export to PDF too.

Automated eSignature Tracking: Vidproposals’ embedded audit trail offers an added layer of e-Signature security – providing proof of who signed the document and when. Keeping track of the status of your proposals is a no-brainer with an easy-to-follow audit trail that gives you a birds-eye view into your proposal’s activity. Drill down to see when your proposal has been opened, viewed, or completed.

Get Notifications Right Away: Never miss a proposal status update with detailed notifications that tell you the minute a customer opens, views, comments, or e-Signs your proposal. Know the exact moment to engage and reignite the conversation with your prospect by getting notified of their interactions.

Commercial License: Use VidProposals to create & sell video proposals to businesses for 100% profit. With all the incredible features you can charge top dollar for services that take you just minutes to deliver. Only today – you also get the Commercial License without any extra fee… so set your own price and book as many prospects as you like.

WHAT VIDPROPOSALS CAN DO FOR YOU

With VidProposals, you can create custom business proposals from dozens of templates or from scratch

Add graphics, text and video that can be recorded right in the app

VidProposals includes a legal, secure contract for clients to sign with an E-Signature

Be notified when your client opens the contract and signs it

Review returned contracts at any time

Create proposals for local business & charge them

Setup your own video proposal Agency Platform

Be able to generate hundreds of qualified leads, daily with their included free tool.

VIDPROPOSALS FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Does VidProposals Work on Windows & Mac? Yes, it’s 100% cloud-based and works on any operating system, on any internet-connected device.

Do I Need Experience or Tech Skills? They designed VidProposals to be 100% newbie-friendly. You require no technical skills or prior experience to make massive profits with VidProposals.

Support & Software Updates? FREE & automated. Get Support in just 1-Click if you need anything. Ongoing updates are automatically pushed to the software so you’ll always have the most updated version.

Is Training Included? Yes, full training is included to help you get started and make insane profits with VidProposals.

