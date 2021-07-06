Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
VIP.graphics

Course Creator Bundle (4-in-1)

VIP.graphics
VIP.graphics
  • Save
Course Creator Bundle (4-in-1) keynote present powerpoint presentation udemy skillshare skills ecourse membership course
Download color palette

Check out the newly-released 4 in 1 COURSE CREATOR bundle : the complete toolkit of easy-to-edit and professional templates for your course or webinar — featuring
- two 60-slide Course and Webinar Slide Deck templates, plus
- a 30-page eBook template with unique, magazine-style layouts AND
- a 110+ slide pitch deck template based on slides that closed millions!

Enjoy free updates like this with templates from VIP Graphics :)

🎁 View / download at vip.graphics →

* * *
Download premium assets free | Follow me on Dribbble

VIP.graphics
VIP.graphics

More by VIP.graphics

View profile
    • Like