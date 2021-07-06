Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Solar term-1

This is an illustration designed for Xiaoshu, one of the 24 solar terms in China. Summer is hot, we need to feel cooler.

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
