The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hello! Life is a stressful event sometimes, isn’t it? That’s why we wanna share with you our new shot — Meditation Classes app In this app you can take meditation classes in groups or individually🧘🏻♀️🧘🏻♂️
On the left screen —
📅 calendar tab, where user can pick a day and see what classes they have on this day 😌 upcoming classes, where user can tap on the card and see more info
🙋🏻♂️classes with higher rating, where the user can pick the class for their first time
On the right screen there is a card about the meditation trainer: photos from previous lessons and the schedule for the next days 🗣
In the color palette more light green shades prevail. This color is associated with life, nature and energy. Often described as a color of growth, harmony and freshness🦎
In this app, user can share the classes with friends and enjoy the harmony with nature 👫👬👭
Created by Daria Lobacheva