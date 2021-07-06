The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hello! Life is a stressful event sometimes, isn’t it? That’s why we wanna share with you our new shot — Meditation Classes app In this app you can take meditation classes in groups or individually🧘🏻‍♀️🧘🏻‍♂️

On the left screen —

📅 calendar tab, where user can pick a day and see what classes they have on this day 😌 upcoming classes, where user can tap on the card and see more info

🙋🏻‍♂️classes with higher rating, where the user can pick the class for their first time

On the right screen there is a card about the meditation trainer: photos from previous lessons and the schedule for the next days 🗣

In the color palette more light green shades prevail. This color is associated with life, nature and energy. Often described as a color of growth, harmony and freshness🦎

In this app, user can share the classes with friends and enjoy the harmony with nature 👫👬👭

Created by Daria Lobacheva