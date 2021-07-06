Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Meditation Classes App

Meditation Classes App time gallery schedule session nirvana relax mindfulness relaxation yoga class calendar booking meditation mobile online ux ui purrweb design app
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hello! Life is a stressful event sometimes, isn’t it? That’s why we wanna share with you our new shot — Meditation Classes app In this app you can take meditation classes in groups or individually🧘🏻‍♀️🧘🏻‍♂️

On the left screen —

📅 calendar tab, where user can pick a day and see what classes they have on this day 😌 upcoming classes, where user can tap on the card and see more info
🙋🏻‍♂️classes with higher rating, where the user can pick the class for their first time

On the right screen there is a card about the meditation trainer: photos from previous lessons and the schedule for the next days 🗣

In the color palette more light green shades prevail. This color is associated with life, nature and energy. Often described as a color of growth, harmony and freshness🦎

In this app, user can share the classes with friends and enjoy the harmony with nature 👫👬👭

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

P.S. We already have experience in designing wellness app, check out our case 😉

Created by Daria Lobacheva

We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
