Zengyi Tong

Office illustration-1

Zengyi Tong
Zengyi Tong
  • Save
Office illustration-1 office vector branding icon ux color design illustration ui
Download color palette

The body is tied to the desk and the mind travels in space. Love work, love freedom more.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Zengyi Tong
Zengyi Tong

More by Zengyi Tong

View profile
    • Like