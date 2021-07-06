Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Asutosh Nath

My Portfolio

Asutosh Nath
Asutosh Nath
  • Save
My Portfolio
Download color palette

Hello all, here I tried to make a simple or better understanding portfolio of mine. My design idea to make simple and effective design for any type of user, because simple and clean make comfortable to interact with the product.

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Asutosh Nath
Asutosh Nath

More by Asutosh Nath

View profile
    • Like