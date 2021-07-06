Fajri
Online Library and Academic Platform Dashboard book clean organize library platfrom online library library dashboard
Hey Dribbble!
Our last awesome project. This is a dashboard for managing an online library platform for schools and colleges.
feel free to give us feedback!

We're available for awesome projects! feel free to contact us at visualkreasi@gmail.com

website - www.visualkreasi.com

Press L if you like it 💛

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
