Photo Editing Mobile App

Photo Editing Mobile App
Elevate your photos with hundreds of unique backgrounds, filters, stickers with our simple and elegant photo editing app.

Here we tried to design clean and user friendly interfaces with a perfect color scheme. On the second screen, users are able to see a photo gallery and select the monthly package.

We have showcased multiple options like edit photos, apply effects, color correction with customised illustration. Users can easily shop and download the stickers, filters and background as per their requirement. With the challenges, users can take a part and enjoy the photo editor app.

This responsive photo editing app is an ideal option for those who want to transform the look and feel of any image completely.

Tools: Adobe Photoshop , Adobe Illustrator
