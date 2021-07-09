Blush

Doodles Dining Out

Blush
Blush
  • Save
Doodles Dining Out branding logo design illustrator illustrations／ui illustration design ux illustrations ui illustration
Download color palette

🌭More delicious design inspiration from
‘Wavy Buddies’, a free illustration collection! Inside ‘Wavy Buddies’, you’ll find endless doodle characters who have a craving for some takeout! From tasty illustrations of burgers, drinks, and to-go bags, to characters on the move with their tasty treats, you'll find what you need to make a tasty compositions.

🚀Speed up your workflow and try out hundreds of illustrations for free on Blush.

Illustrations: Wavy Buddies by Susana Salas
🌈Like it? Hit “L”
Free Illustrations | Instagram | Twitter

Blush
Blush
Tell your story with illustrations!

More by Blush

View profile
    • Like