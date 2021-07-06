🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Scout Rebranding Illustrations
I had the opportunity to collaborate with Agency: Rumble, Brisbane
Client: Scout, (Scout Frontier, An Independent Media Agency) Brisbane
Series of 5 illustrations depicting 5 landscapes to represent the differing biomes and environments of Australia: Outback/desert, Coastal/beach, Rainforest, Cityscape, Mountains. Each illustration features an Australian landscape, with a young, fearless, and inquisitive girl (a tribute to Jean Louise ‘Scout’ from 'To Kill a Mockingbird') at the front of the visuals.
HERO GIRL
As previously mentioned, Scout was directly inspired by Jean Louise from To kill a mockingbird – the young, fearless, inquisitive protagonist from the novel .While she’s in the wilderness, for each execution, she isn’t hiking, but rather exploring or about to begin.
Full project on- Behance
