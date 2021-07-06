Online Learning Platform | Design Challenge 2021

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi Creative Dribbblers :)
Kindly have a look at my new design, attempting to make the online learning platform more cleaner, clutter-free and only focusing on the product we serve.
Put your feedback and don't forget to press the like button. hope you like it. More design is coming soon. Stay connected. Let me know your feedback, Have any suggestions, drop them in the comments below.
-----------------------------------------------------------
Download the design on link below on UP labs for free:
https://www.uplabs.com/posts/online-learning-platform-c3d95cb6-e48c-4352-8e2f-8c0d4aeadb28
-----------------------------------------------------------
Currently taking on new projects.
E-mail me at — hinischalsubba@gmail.com
and let's build something together!
Instagram Link:
https://www.instagram.com/nischhalsubba/
My design portfolio:
https://www.behance.net/nischhal