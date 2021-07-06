Reijo Palmiste

Right on Time - In Clay

Reijo Palmiste
Reijo Palmiste
Hire Me
  • Save
Right on Time - In Clay scooter trolley monotone cute clayrender clay public transport transport tram diorama isometric illustration isometric blender blender3d 3d illustration
Download color palette

I have to say, I think I prefer the clay version of this to yesterdays fully textured and colored variant. There is something serene about this

Anyway, drop a like or follow if ya dig it and have a great day, folks!
All heart,
Reijo

Reijo Palmiste
Reijo Palmiste
Hey! I'm a product designer and illustrator! ❤️️✌️
Hire Me

More by Reijo Palmiste

View profile
    • Like