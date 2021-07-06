Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
OTAKOYI

Summer is in the air!

OTAKOYI
OTAKOYI
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette
  1. all_animation.mp4
  2. basin.mp4
  3. tent.mp4
  4. fan.mp4
  5. beach.mp4

Do you like hiking, songs by the fire, walking in the woods, swimming, and even summer rain?

We were inspired by this period and created warm summer illustrations. We hope everyone will have a great summer with lots of events, adventures, meetings with friends, and long summer nights.

Go outdoors and enjoy activities you like!

Press "L" to support us 🙌

Drop us a line and let’s talk hello@otakoyi.com

See more on Behance

Follow OTAKOYI
LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

OTAKOYI
OTAKOYI
WE TRANSFORM IDEAS INTO PROFITABLE BUSINESSES
Hire Me

More by OTAKOYI

View profile
    • Like