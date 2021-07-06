Jakub Kośla
Autium - mobile app design

Autium - mobile app design material design fleet management steps splash screen home screen car accident inspection reporting accidents accident fleet navigation data management app mobile app wizard form dashboard drivers saas
Autium is a UK-based tech startup that provides high-quality fleet management software to corporate entities worldwide.

Their key product is a SaaS platform, consisting of a web panel and cross-platform app, designed to help vehicle fleet managers process insurance claims quickly and accurately. It also helps drivers report to managers the details of the accidents, thanks to the app installed on their mobile phones.

Learn more about our product design process: Check out the full Behance case study.

