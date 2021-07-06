Autium - mobile app design

Autium is a UK-based tech startup that provides high-quality fleet management software to corporate entities worldwide.

Their key product is a SaaS platform, consisting of a web panel and cross-platform app, designed to help vehicle fleet managers process insurance claims quickly and accurately. It also helps drivers report to managers the details of the accidents, thanks to the app installed on their mobile phones.

Learn more about our product design process: Check out the full Behance case study.

We’re available for new projects! Learn more at Merixstudio.

---

Show us some love and press “L”.

Want to see more projects? Visit our profile and follow us.

Let’s stay in touch on Instagram, Twitter & Facebook.