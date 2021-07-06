Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tran Mau Tri Tam ✪
Fleet – Travel Shopping UI Kit - 5

Tran Mau Tri Tam ✪ for UI8
Fleet – Travel Shopping UI Kit - 5 home booking hotel booking homestay car rentals phone mockup ux ui ux design web design minimal clean ui design marketplace travel shopping mockup 3d mockup interface figma source ui kit travel
Meet Fleet, a fully-featured UI Design kit for Travel booking, homestay, flight booking, car rentals, experience booking, including exclusive design files and beautiful illustrations editable in Figma.

Highlights
• 276 Exclusive Pre-Built Templates
• Global Styleguide Included
• 484 Sections to Drag&Drop
• 300+ Components
• Fully Customizable & Responsive
• Glossy Light + Dark Mode

Get a copy exclusively at UI8

Awesome 3D mockup by Dash

🔥 Our Marketplace | IG | FB | TW

Hire Us

