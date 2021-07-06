Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Taras Migulko

Education mobile platform

Taras Migulko
Taras Migulko
Hire Me
  • Save
Education mobile platform mobile ios app design adnroid app 3d android app design mobile app mobile app design android illustration 3d 3d illustration mobile design ux ui
Download color palette

Hey all!
How easy and fun is it to learn English? Off - with this application, it’s as easy as shelling pears as it gets, yet effective.
In this application, I used the most cracking emoji and 3D illustrations to attract the primary target audience of the client - teenagers and 20+. Look for a clean and neat design. And UX is even more intuitive than it was before. The redesign worked very well.
I’m still working on the design, but I couldn’t help showing you the three main screens. What do you think?

Design — Figma

************
💌 I am open to new projects! hey@migulko.cz
************

Instagram | Linkedin | AE+Sketch templates

Subscribe.png
80 KB
Download
Sign in.png
300 KB
Download
Choose lesson.png
100 KB
Download
Taras Migulko
Taras Migulko
💌 hey@migulko•cz
Hire Me

More by Taras Migulko

View profile
    • Like