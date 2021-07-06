Education mobile platform

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hey all!
How easy and fun is it to learn English? Off - with this application, it’s as easy as shelling pears as it gets, yet effective.
In this application, I used the most cracking emoji and 3D illustrations to attract the primary target audience of the client - teenagers and 20+. Look for a clean and neat design. And UX is even more intuitive than it was before. The redesign worked very well.
I’m still working on the design, but I couldn’t help showing you the three main screens. What do you think?
