Wordmark logo for personal brand

Wordmark logo for personal brand family logo graphic design logodesign logo designer minimal colorful logo gradient logo brand design organic logo mark modern logo brand identity branding personal branding wordmark modern
This is a modern, simple, and memorable logo.
I have designed an icon that is relate to the family.
The icon is very strong and unique.
For freelance work : theaajbranding@gmail.com

The AAJ Branding

