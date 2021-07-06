Faikar | Logo Designer

FISHBOX Logo Design Concept

FISHBOX Logo Design Concept package box o p q r s t u v w x y z a b c d e f g h i j k l m n identity brand design modern simple logomark branding logo blue sea seafood frozen food factory plant market fish
My exploration to create a logo for the fish factory that makes frozen seafood products affordable price in modern, simple and playful logo style approach.

What do you think about this design? Feel free to share your thoughts, it makes me improve my logo design skill

Visualize the brand with a simple and meaningful approach

