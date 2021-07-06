Rasmina

App Icon- #dailyui #005

Rasmina
Rasmina
  • Save
App Icon- #dailyui #005 branding dailyui005 005 ui logo illustration design dailyui
Download color palette

App Icon for BEE WATCH app which is used for tracking children and school bus.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Rasmina
Rasmina

More by Rasmina

View profile
    • Like