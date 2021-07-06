Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Manufacturing process management tool

Manufacturing process management tool dashboard data vis
Today I’d love to present a tool designed for manufacturing purposes 🏭. While Industry 4.0 is challenging entrepreneurs globally 🌎, in Synergy Codes we decided to craft the solution for the most up-to-date requirements. A business tie is based on solutions merging 🤝 the client’s infrastructure and pre-existing hardware, i.e., IoT sensors monitored via the app. The tool aims to boost its features by tailored solutions and matching the UX feel. Here's some smooth data visualisation components I designed for the app.

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
