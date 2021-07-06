Manufacturing process management tool

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello folks!
Today I’d love to present a tool designed for manufacturing purposes 🏭. While Industry 4.0 is challenging entrepreneurs globally 🌎, in Synergy Codes we decided to craft the solution for the most up-to-date requirements. A business tie is based on solutions merging 🤝 the client’s infrastructure and pre-existing hardware, i.e., IoT sensors monitored via the app. The tool aims to boost its features by tailored solutions and matching the UX feel. Here's some smooth data visualisation components I designed for the app.