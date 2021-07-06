Cleverclip

CC unfold WIP sharingsession sharing innovation talk speaker ccunfold cleverclip unfold event
A journey into the universe? We wanted to make this happen - well at least visually 😉
– with an interactive website. The motto: Unfold. The earth unfolds its layers.
However, this is not supposed to be a geography lesson, but a fun event organized by Cleverclip.
Learn more at: https://cleverclipstudios.com/en-ch/work/clients/ready-to-unfold-interactive-web-design-for-our-event/

Here's a little progress of the animation, do checkout more at our behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122842485/Cleverclip-Unfold

