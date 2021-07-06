Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Investment Eye/Cote d'Azur Brochure

Investment Eye/Cote d'Azur Brochure illustration typography graphic design branding
Brochure for a property investment company which specialises in high-end property in France and Morrocco. Client wanted a high=end but appealing look for a print and digital brochure that could be either handed to clients or sent to them depending on whether meetings were face-to-face or remote.

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
